Sports Desk: Lobos’ Dyer among best punter; Chris Brown ready for Warrior Wednesday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – He’s a bright spot on a losing team. Lobo punter Tyson Dyer continues to shine on the football field, using his talent to pin opponents deep into their own territory.

Through eight games, Dyer has punted 39 times for 1,785 yards. He averaged 46 yards per punt and is among the top ten in the nation.

“Because I’ve only played two whole seasons in my whole life, I think my preparation has really stepped up a notch from last year,” said Dyer. “I really focus on my technique as much as I can. I think all the hard work I do off the field is starting to pay off on the field.”

The 2-6 Lobos are currently in a five-game losing skid. They play at Nevada on Saturday.

Doug Martin and the New Mexico State Aggies are heading into a bye week, still searching for their first win of the season. At 0-8, the Aggies will next play at SEC member Ole Miss November 9.

State soccer starts on Friday. The top seed in Class 5A boys play has a bye and will not play until November 6. Albuquerque High is undefeated at 18-0. At one point in the season, they were ranked as high as 15th in the nation by Maxpreps.

The world series heads back to Houston for Tuesday. The Astros can close the Washington Nationals out with a win and finish with their second championship in three years.

Jackson and Wink fighter Chris Brown will return to the octagon Wednesday. He will face Shawn Brown in the WXC’s Warrior Wednesday fight in Southgate, Michigan. The fight will be broadcast online on UFC Fight Pass.