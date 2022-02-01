ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lobos fell back down to earth on Monday. Following the first Mountain West win of the season on Friday, the UNM dropped its next game 47-72. “Their size really, really disrupted us,” said Pitino. “You could just tell, they’re older, they’re stronger, they’re longer and that definitely took us out of our rhythm offensively. As I told them before, you are going to have to the weight room. You are going to have to commit to eating extra. Your body got to change and evolve because when you’re playing an older physical team like that, it’s really, really hard to play against them.” The Lobos are now 1-8 in conference play and 8-13 overall. Up next is Air Force on Saturday.

Meanwhile the UNM women’s team finally lost a conference game last week, but responded well against San Diego State. Now, the Lobos are preparing for a second game against Colorado State, following a 30 point night for Antonia Anderson against the Rams last month. Anderson doesn’t think she’ll have the same performance this time around, however she knows a number of her teammates are capable of doing the same. “Our chemistry, that’s a big thing,” said Anderson. “Anybody can score, we’ve shown that. I think every starter has at one point been leading scorer, including Paula. So, I think that shows that we move the ball well and we find each other on the court.”

In other news, the UNM softball team is a week away from its first game of the season. COVID-19 restrictions have been down this year, which allowed the team to put in extra work during the fall season. The extra time could be the difference in making a run for the Mountain West title. “It Translates tremendously,” said senior Andrea Howard. “Last fall we weren’t able to have a full season, just because of COVID, so this fall, it was awesome to be able to work together and really gel together so I’m really looking forward to this season. I think we’re going to have a lot of success.” In addition to the extra practice time, the team has been bonding off the field, and been growing strong as a group. “We took our kids to the Jemez, they’re working as a group and everything has just kind of clicked for us,” said coach Congleton. So, I’m feeling good. The chemistry in the looker room has been phenomenal.”