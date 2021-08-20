Sports Desk: Lobos coach and safety keep it real in relationship

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – When it comes to coach and player relationships, UNM Lobos football coach Danny Gonzales and safety Jerrick Reed II like to keep it real. When Gonzales first came on board at New Mexico, the preseason all-conference safety Reed and his coach did not always see eye to eye.

“Me and Jerrick Reed have a love-hate relationship,” said Gonzales. “At the beginning, I was trying everything I could to get him to do it our way and he was a little reluctant. He has done everything I’ve asked ever since.”

Reed acknowledged that things were not so great between the two at the beginning. “You know, we bumped heads when he first got here and we just had a talk man to man, you know. I had a lot of yes men in my life, you know. I need someone who is going to keep it real with me,” said Reed. “If I’m doing bad, tell me I’m playing bad. If I was supposed to make that play, tell me I was supposed to make that play, you know. Don’t sugarcoat anything. Give it to me hard, you know. I’ll take it. I can take criticism. So, you know, between me and him we got that relationship where he can say whatever to me respectfully and vice versa, you know. We can have those grown man conversations and it not going to go sideways.”

In addition to being preseason All-Mountain West, Reed is also on the Jim Thorpe Award watch list, but he is not into accolades. Reed is more interested in doing what he can to help his team. “I feel like I progressed a lot,” said Reed. “More so, I think it’s just me trying to lock-in. You know, cancel out all the accolades and just focus on doing my job for this team, so I can help win games.”

In other sports news, the Duke City Gladiators have a pair of players who can break Indoor Football League records in the team’s first season competing in the IFL. Nate Davis is on pace to break the touchdowns in a single-season record. The record is 75. Davis currently has 73 touchdowns. Delo Davis can break the record for receiving touchdowns in a single season. He’s at 28. The record is 34. The Duke City Gladiators will host Bismark Saturday at the Rio Rancho Events Center. The game starts at 6:05 p.m.

The Eldorado Eagles are thin on depth but strong on confidence. They are poised to have a good season despite lower numbers. The Eagles open against the West Mesa Mustangs Saturday at 5 p.m. at Wilson Stadium.

Lastly, Carson Herron is the leader after one round of the Men’s City Golf Tournament. His eight-under-par total is two strokes ahead of Marcus Molina. Herron is the son of former Lobo Tim Herron.