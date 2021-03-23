Sports Desk: Lobos basketball freshman Marin enters transfer portal

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Isaiah Marin has entered the transfer portal. The University of New Mexico Lobos freshman guard out of Phoenix, Arizona made the news public through his Twitter page Tuesday.

Marin played in 19 games this season, starting in 8. He averaged just under four points and nearly three rebounds per game. Marin made 16 of 43 three-point attempts to shoot 37 percent from distance. Other Lobos who have entered the transfer portal during and after the season include Nolan Dorsey, Keith McGee, and Bayron Matos.

In other sports news, new Lobos basketball coach Richard Pitino continues to work to fill a staff. He is still waiting to see what players he will have to work with during his first season at UNM to see what style he will play. “We’ve got to work to what our personnel is,” said Pitino. “Ideally, offensively, like I talked about before, we want to get layups and dunks. We want to get to the free-throw line. We want to catch and shoot threes. Conversely, on the defensive side of it, we don’t want to allow them to get to the rim. We want to keep them off the foul line and we got to guard the three-point line.”

Meanwhile, Lobo spring football resumed Tuesday. Head Coach Danny Gonzales was pleased that players returned without any positive tests for COVID-19. Lobos linebacker Reco Hannah continues to work to get better. Hannah, who came on strong towards the end of the shortened 2020 season, said he is working on his pass rush, and the defense that Rocky Long likes to run suits him just fine.

“It fits well with me, especially with all the blitzing and stuff like that,” said Hannah. “I just love running to the ball, trying to make a play. He puts us in situations where we can do that, coming off the edge, coming inside to make big-time plays. He sets us up for success and we just got to execute his plays to get it done.”

Volcano Vista Hawks Head Coach Chad Wallin found out something about his team last weekend in a tough victory against a very talented Eldorado Eagles football team. Wallin who had 35 seasons last season found out that his team has grit and strong leadership with fewer seniors. “You know what’s funny is that we only have 13 seniors, but the leadership that group shows is something,” said Wallin. “They’re super encouraging. They’re not negative with their teammates. I think it’s that they almost lost it. The season was almost gone. They almost didn’t have one and it’s just kind of got them in the mode that of how to be good leaders and don’t take things for granted.”

Volcano Vista is scheduled to play rival the Cibola Cougars Saturday at 5 p.m.

Lastly, New Mexico United will start at home when they host Austin Bold FC at Isotopes Park on May 15. The schedule was released Tuesday.