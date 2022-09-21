ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The UNM golf team is set to host their first and only tournament of the season this weekend. The William H. Tucker Intercollegiate will feature 19 teams, including New Mexico State, and take place at the UNM championship course.

“Its nice, its your one home tournament, that’s kind of how college golf is, you know every program hosts one event and tries to draw the best field and it is the one time we get to take advantage of playing at our home course,” said coach Millican. “So, we try to make the most of it.”

In other news, the UNM defense is likely to be without Tavian Combs in the secondary this weekend. Freshman AJ Haulcy is ready to fill the role of the Lobo position following his successful game against UTEP which featured an interception and a forced fumble at the goal line.

“The starter go down, I step up,” he said. “You know, my coach has been coaching me hard all week and since I got here he has been coaching me hard. So, Jerrick, Tavian, Ron Wilson, you know they all coach me up and get me prepared for this game. I am just ready to take over and do what I have to do.”

Meanwhile, New Mexico United is on a bye week. The team is currently in playoff position, but with only four games remaining in the regular season, the team isn’t taking their foot off the gas.

“There’s no rest right now, no rest, absolutely not,” coach Prince said. “You can ask these guys about the session today, it was difficult, very hard. I told the guys there’s no slowing down for me, not for one second. where we are at the table right now, there’s only one way, one direction for us to go.”