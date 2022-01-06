Sports Desk: Lobos back at The Pit

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It’s been a couple of years since the Lobos have hosted a mountain west men’s basketball game at the Pit. That changes Saturday, when Utah State comes to town, barring there are no COVID-19 issues. Meanwhile, the Lobos have been working to get better ball movement as they also deal with the thinning of their frontcourt. “I think our guys, they’re so aggressive and they want to score and they want to win, like, calm down, move the ball, break the defense down,” said coach Pitino.

Off the court, players and coaches are still hoping for a positive outcome for former Lobo center Gethro Muscadin, who remains in a coma following a very bad car accident just outside of Topeka, Kansas. “His love was very genuine,” said Saquan Singleton. “That was my boy and I just pray he pulls through, you know. Nobody deserves stuff like that.”

Meanwhile, Lobo football has officially announced the acquisition of former Cleveland Storm coach, Heath Ridenour. The Storm’s old head coach went 96-18 during his tenure at Cleveland and also won three state titles. Ridenour will be the quarterback coach for the Lobos.

In other news, Jackson and Wink brings a new addition to its roster. Following the same path as Holly Holm and Claressa Shields, IBO bantamweight boxing champion Melissa Odessa Parker has been at her new JW digs for about a week and a half. The Brooklyn, New York native got her first taste of MMA back in 2015 while in Colorado to make the world boxing team, which she did.

Parker had some downtime and was asked by a few coaches to try MMA, and it wasn’t long before she had her first battle in the octagon. “So with four weeks of training, I went into my first amateur MMA fight and I stopped her in the first round and I’m like, I feel like a freaking ninja and I’ve always wanted to be a power ranger,” said Parker. “So, I’m like, I can elbow. I can kick. I can snatch you down. So, I became obsessed.”

Parker plans to continue boxing and fighting MMA, and she believes her Jackson and Wink teammates can help her excel in the sport.