Sports Desk: Lobos aren’t ready to name top QB in a tight race

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The competition at quarterback continues to be a tight one for the University of New Mexico Lobos.

Tevaka Tuioti appears to be the favorite but has missed a considerable amount of time attending to an urgent family matter in California. In the meantime, another quarterback has entered the tight race. Lobos Head Coach Bob Davie said Monday that Tre Hall is also in the competition with Tuioti, Sheriron Jones and Brandt Hughes.

“We’re not ready to name a starter yet, but obviously we’re pretty comfortable, we’re pretty comfortable with however it plays out, and that’s including if Tevaka gets back here in the mix before the first game,” said Davie. “I’ve been really encouraged.”

The Lobos start the season August 31 when they host Sam Houston State.

The AP Preseason Top 25 College Football Poll does not have any Mountain West teams listed. Clemson is number one followed by Alabama.

New Mexico State will play two teams in the top 25 to start their season. The Aggies have a road date at Washington State on August 31. That is followed by a trip to Alabama to play the Crimson Tide. The Aggies are excited about 2019 after going 3-9 in 2018.

“We still got a lot of room to improve,” said NMSU quarterback Josh Adkins. “I feel like we have done a lot of good things. Still, there are areas we need to improve on, but we’re doing that and we’re excited for that.”

The Atrisco Heritage Jaguars are hoping 2019 is better than 2018 on the football field. The Jaguars had only one victory last season and only has eight players returning. The Jaguars start the season August 29 against the Sandia Matadors.

The Duke City Gladiators will make their move to the IFL official Tuesday. The team has scheduled a 1 p.m. press conference for Dave and Busters.

New Mexico State junior second baseman Nick Gonzales has received another honor. Gonzales has been named Summer Collegiate Player of the Year by Perfect Game.