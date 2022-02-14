ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In their last meeting, both teams scored over 90 points. The Wyoming Cowboys edged Richard Pitino and the Lobos in Laramie 93-91 last month. A controversial charging foul called late in the game against New Mexico influenced the outcome.

Coach Pitino is expecting a whole new experience as the rematch between the two teams shifts to The Pit in Albuquerque Tuesday. Wyoming heads into the matchup ranked 22nd in the country as they enter the AP Top 25 for the first time this season.

The Lobos, as a team, may feel confident heading into the game, but coach Pitino wants his squad to be cautious. “In their minds they probably think, we scored 91 points,” said Pitino. “We also gave up 93 points and that’s the way I look at it. I mean we’ll learn from the first game and I’m sure Wyoming will learn from the first game but yeah I want them to be confident, but I don’t think they need to understand that this is a huge challenge.”

Wyoming lost a game to Boise State and then went on a six-game winning streak after their game against the Lobos last month. Wyoming sits on top of the Mountain West with a 10-1 league record. “You know, they got two of the best players in the league,” said Pitino. “They know what their identity is. They stick to it. They’ve got really good complementary players.”

The Lobos have two Mountain West victories this season and have won three of their last four games. The game time Tuesday is 7 pm.

In other sports, Lobo spring football resumes Tuesday with a healthy Reco Hannah in camp. The talented linebacker battled a host of injuries last season and only played in three games. He has recovered from surgery to repair a torn meniscus and is looking forward to a strong super senior year.

“Oh man, the super senior year, I’m hoping it’s going to be great man. It’s all I can think about, you know, is winning a fifth conference championship for this program is all I can think about,” said Hannah. “So, I’m going to try my hardest out there. I’m going to make sure the defense tries their hardest. You know, I’m going to get the offense on the right track, make sure I’m pushing them every day also.”

The Los Angeles Rams won Super Bowl LVI with a 23-20 victory over Cincinnati Sunday night. Rams receiver Cooper Kupp was named MVP. Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald had an MVP performance, leading a dominant defense that produced 7 sacks. The Super Bowl MVP from 6 seasons ago was credited for 4 and a half of those sacks. Von Miller tied a Super Bowl record. The former Denver Broncos linebacker was key in helping the Rams turn up the defensive intensity in the second half.

Lobo baseball starts the season in Surprise, Arizona Friday. The Lobos will be one of the teams in the College Baseball Classic. It’s a team with a new coach and some new faces. The Lobos will start with Oregon State at noon Friday.