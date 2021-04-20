Sports Desk: Lobos and UNLV baseball series canceled

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Another series has been put on ice for the University of New Mexico Lobos baseball team. The series between the Rebels and Lobos, scheduled for this weekend, has been canceled and will not be rescheduled due to a positive COVID-19 test and the resulting contact tracing within the UNLV baseball program. It is the third consecutive series affected by COVID-19. The prior two series were interrupted due to a COVID issue in the Lobos baseball program.

In other sports news, UNM men’s basketball officially announces the signing of point guards Minnesota transfer Jamal Mashburn Jr. and ASU transfer Jaelen House. Both players expressed excitement about joining the Lobos.

New Mexico Tech is headed to the Collegiate Rugby Championships. The 6-0 Miners are the only New Mexico team that will be in the tournament which is open to all divisions. The Miners compete in division 3 but plan to move up to division 1 next season. The tournament in New Orleans, Louisiana runs from May 29 through May 31.

Lastly, the first two rounds are complete in the Mountain West Women’s Golf Championship. San Diego State has the team lead at 6 over par. New Mexico and Fresno State are tied for second at 17 over par. The final round three in Rancho Mirage, California is Wednesday.