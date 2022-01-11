Sports Desk: Lobos and SDSU game postponed, replaced by another

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico Lobo men’s basketball team scheduled home game against San Diego State set for Saturday has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues in the Aztecs program. If the game cannot be rescheduled, it will be declared a no contest.

Meanwhile, the Lobos home game against Boise State Feb. 8 has been moved up to Saturday. The game will be broadcast on FS1. The Lobos are currently on the road for a game against UNLV. The Lobos are playing in the Tuesday night game with one starter lost to a season-ending injury and without head coach, Richard Pitino, who is recovering from COVID. “This team has dealt with, the last couple of weeks, more adversity than any team I’ve ever been around,” said Pitino. “They just got to stay competent. They got to stay together. We’ll give them a game plan and a road map to success but it’s on them to find a way to get it done.” The 7-8 Lobos are 0-2 in Mountain West play. UNLV is 8-6 overall and 0-1 in league play. The game starts at 9 p.m. MT.

In other sports news, New Mexico State will host Tarleton State on Thursday. New Mexico State is on an eight-game win streak. Tarelton State is 3-1 in the WAC but have a 1-8 overall record on the road. The Texans have played non-conference games against Kansas, Gonzaga, Wichita State and Stanford. “You can’t look at their record. I mean, nobody is going to have a good record when you face those kind of teams on the road,” said NMSU head coach Chris Jans. “They’re not going to play anybody in our league of the likes of athletes, size, skill, that they already played. You better have your chin strap on when you’re playing Tarleton State.” The game in Las Cruces starts at 7 p.m.

The Bernalillo Spartans girls basketball team is a perfect 13-0 so far this season. They also have one of the best players in the state leading the charge. Julianna Aragon leads the state in scoring, averaging 34 points per game. The talented point guard also averages over nine assists per game.

Tess Fuqua of Centennial High School is the Gatorade New Mexico High School Volleyball Player of the Year.