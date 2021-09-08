Sports Desk: Lobos, Aggies football game part of sibling rivalry for Reed family

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Jerrick Reed II has taken part in the football rivalry called Lobos and Aggies, but this year is different. Reed’s brother Terry Gill has entered the rivalry, wearing the colors of the other team.

Just before fall camp Gill, who was an assistant at Whittier college, was hired as a graduate assistant for offense at New Mexico State. With Saturday’s game between the rival schools fast approaching, the trash talk has already begun with brother Terry critiquing the Lobos’ first game. Family members plan to attend the game in Albuquerque. It is the opinion of the mother that matters most to Jerrick and Terry.

“I literally called her yesterday and I said mom who are you going for me or him? She didn’t say anything,” said Reed.” She was like, you know that y’all both my sons so I’m going for both of y’all. But, she said she’s going for me because we’re the better team. She did say that. I got that on document.”

In other sports news, Lobos quarterback Terry Wilson is ready to get his first taste of the Rio Grande rivalry. The University of Kentucky transfer has a couple of things in common with NMSU head coach Doug Martin. Both played at Kentucky at the quarterback position. Martin is well aware of Wilson’s talent. “He’s a definite upgrade,” said Martin. “He makes them more diverse, you know because he can run too. He’s a real weapon. They’re going to be a tough challenge.”

Albuquerque Isotopes pitcher Nelson Gonzalez will become the career leader in appearances with his 133rd as the Isotopes host El Paso in a doubleheader Thursday.

In big league ball, the Colorado Rockies let a 3-0 lead get away against the San Francisco Giants. The Giants ended up winning the game 7-4 to get a sweep of the Rockies.

The Houston Astros gave up a two-run lead and fell to the Seattle Mariners 8-5.