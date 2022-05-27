ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lobos now have six quarterbacks in the room. Fresno City College transfer Justin Holaday announced his commitment on twitter, and he is the second QB to sign with UNM in just over a week.

“I think we’re evaluating the right kids,” said head coach Danny Gonzales. “We had a young man in here named General Booty that we were recruiting that nobody was recruiting until we start recruiting him and then he ends up at Oklahoma. Jake Jensen, we have him committed. We’re going to fight to hang on to him until June first, when school starts. We got some big schools knocking on his door. We have an offensive lineman that we’re recruiting that committed to us that Mississippi State offered last night. Right now, he’s staying in our backyard so we’ll see. So we’re recruiting the right kids. We got to convince them to come to New Mexico and then, hopefully, try and keep them.”

In other news, New Mexico United is back on the pitch this weekend against Indy Eleven.

“Indy is a very good team,” said head coach Zach Prince. “We, you know, know there coaching staff very well, moving from El Paso to Indy. It’s a good challenge for us and we’re ready for it.”

Also the Unser Racing Museum is doing something special for the Indianapolis 500 this weekend.

“Well, we are having the museum open on Sunday and its a celebration of life for Al Unser of course,” said employee Jill Pletcher. “and we are going to be celebrating his would be 83rd birthday on the day of the Indy 500, and we are going to be televising that here on big screen TVs and we are just going to make it a day of joy and celebration.”