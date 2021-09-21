Sports Desk: Lobos’ Aaron Dumas ready to visit family, play a game

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – When the Lobos travel to El Paso for a game against the UTEP Miners Saturday, it will be a visit home for a University of New Mexico freshman running back Aaron Dumas. “It’s definitely going to be a fun experience at least being in front of family again, playing in front of another crowd, you know, high school people that I’ve been around before,” said Dumas.

Dumas had quite a career playing for America’s High School in El Paso. He broke the city touchdown record with 36 in his junior season and also rushed for 3,200 yards. Dumas has three games under his belt in the collegiate ranks and would like nothing more than to have a breakout performance.

“Eventually, I want to kind of break the ice and start having some big rushing games and you know, start having my first touchdown eventually,” said Dumas. “It’s going to happen eventually. I’m kind of sick of playing the game and not getting in the end zone.” Not only did he not get in the end zone in the last outing for the Lobos.

Nationally ranked Texas A&M shut the Lobos out 34-0, but Dumas showed some promise, leading the team in 49 rushing yards on 10 carries. “I think from January to now, I’m really proud of him. I think that he ran really hard. He was probably the most productive running back on Saturday,” said UNM head football coach Danny Gonzales. “He hits the hole downhill. He’s got a really low center of gravity,” said Gonzales. “I thought the lights were a little bit bright on the first night. That’s not what I expected from a true freshman.”

Dumas welcomed the challenge and his teammates also noticed. “You know, in my opinion, I stepped up for the team. You know, vocally, on the sideline, speaking up for my teammates, you know. It’s reflected coming back into the building this week,” said Dumas. “They seem to trust me a little bit more, talking, being a little bit more of a leader now.”

Dumas has had a good football influence in his life since middle school. He is friends with Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones. Jones was a star running back at UTEP, prior to his NFL career. “He’s the first big role model to step up in my life and just be there for me, be a supporting role,” said Dumas. “You know, just being able to watch him go out there and do his part, you know, definitely gives me some motivation to go out there and you know, I can make it too.”

The Lobos and UTEP game starts at 7 p.m. on ESPN+.

In other sports news, the Lobos have added a pair of games to future schedules. The Lobos will host FCS member Maine Black Bears in September of 2022. The Lobos will also travel to Arizona for a game on Aug. 31 of 2024.

Meanwhile, Lobo women’s soccer returns to the pitch Friday. The defending champions of the Mountain West will start league play against Wyoming. The Lobos are hosting the match that starts at 7:30 p.m.

Lobo volleyball has opened Mountain West play by hosting Air Force Tuesday night. The Lobos suffered defeat for the first time this season last week.

Lastly, the Sandia 13u All-Stars of Albuquerque finished third in their age division at the National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Regional competition held this weekend at Red Hawk Golf Club in Las Cruces.