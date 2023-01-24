ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Fresh of their 25 ranking in the AP poll, the Lobo men’s basketball team fell to Nevada in double-overtime on Monday night. The game came down to free throw shooting and a costly fragrant foul by Morris Udeze.

“We put ourselves in a lot of positions to win the game, we just didn’t,” said coach Pitino. “So, we can’t get too emotional about it. You got to give them credit. They went and won the game. Got a lot of great opportunities in front of us, you know, so, we’ll get home and take tomorrow off and we’ll gear up for Air Force.”

In other news, the Lobo softball team is back on the field for the 2023 season. First year UNM head coach Nicole Dickson has implemented something new to the team to help them with their mental game by using a book about being a good teammate, and having players present a chapter to the rest of the team.

“For them its like public speaking, its pressure being in front of a group and then they have to apply how it works for us and they even have to bring a prop,” Dickson said. “So we just try to teach those life skills and build that confidence and hopefully with that, whatever situation they’re put into, they’re comfortable and they’re confident.”

Also, the metro wrestling tournament is set to take place this week. Volcano Vista has one of the top girls programs in the state, and they want to prove why girls belong in the sport.

“The fact that we were able to win metro last year and have a chance to win it again to keep the trophy here is really good and it also shows girls that I can do wrestling,” said Tanessa Torres. “I can go out and do that. I think that’s another reason why we have a bunch of girls going in.”