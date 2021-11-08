Sports Desk: Lobo women’s soccer to face rival BYU in NCAA Tournament

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Mountain West champion UNM Lobos will face former rival and number four seed Brigham Young University in round one of the NCAA Tournament. The match will be in Provo, Utah Saturday at 5 p.m. It will be the first time since 2010 that rivals New Mexico and BYU face one another.

“A long time BYU ran this conference,” said UNM head coach Heather Dyche. “BYU, Utah, there’s a couple of other teams that left. They’ve been unbelievable since and they have this really beautiful field. They get huge crowds. I think all that stuff makes it feel like the NCAA tournament.”

BYU has the number one scoring offense in all of the women’s college soccer, averaging over three goals per game. They have 62 goals in 18 games. “It just seems like they’re a great team and a great atmosphere to play,” said UNM forward Jadyn Edwards. “We got them. So, I’m really excited to be able to play them, play a different school, a bigger school and have all of those fans.”

In other sports news, Lobo men’s basketball will start the regular season Wednesday when they host Florida Atlantic University. Lobos head coach Richard Pitino has a team of new faces and a couple of veterans with only one member of the team that has played for him. Pitino wants to see how his team handles their respective roles and how much playing time they all receive. Wednesday’s game at the Pit starts at 7 p.m.

The Lobo women’s basketball team is playing a day earlier, hosting Lamar in their regular-season opener. Tuesday’s game starts at 7 p.m.

New Mexico State University men’s basketball is playing Tuesday night at home against UC Irvine. It will be the first time the Aggies have played in front of their home crowd in over 600 days. “There’s an excitement to watch in person, basketball,” said NMSU head coach Chris Jans. “The only people who got to watch us last year were a few that traveled to some road games and certainly in the Vegas tournament. Other than that, it was a whole season of watching on TV or listening on the radio or what have you. We’re hopeful that we get a great crowd.”

A viewing for former Roswell Coyotes great Mickey Reeves is Wednesday at Anderson-Bethany Funeral Home Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. A funeral for Reeves is Thursday at 10 a.m. at Church on the Move.

The New Mexico Military Institute Broncos moved up three spots in the latest NJCAA College Football Poll. The Broncos moved up from sixth to third spot. They finished the regular season with an 8-1 record and will host Blinn College in the first round of the postseason Saturday at 3 p.m.

Lastly, Spirit Stick Week 13 Poll is out. La Cueva, Moriarty, Dexter and Socorro are in the poll this week.