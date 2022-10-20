ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The defending champions of Mountain West women’s soccer is making a case to repeat. The New Mexico Lobos returned to the road Thursday and to first place in the league standings after a 2-0 victory over the Boise State Broncos. Alli Davis had four saves in goal to help the Lobos earn their third consecutive clean sheet. With the win, the Lobos improved to 7-3-6 overall and 5-1-3 in the Mountain West. Bosie State dropped to 3-2-4 in league play after their second straight setback.

The Lobos scored their first goal in the 7th minute when Karlee Maes headed in a corner kick from Brynn Boeyink. The Lobos first goal was the first allowed by the Broncos since Aug. 28. The first half ended with the Lobos up 1-0. The Lobos added their second goal of the match in the 55th minute when Lelani Baker fired the ball over the Broncos goalie’s head to make it a 2-0 game. The goal was Baker’s 7th of the season and Mountain West-leading 5th in league play.

The Lobos are at Utah State Sunday. They will go into that match with a one-point lead in the standings over San Diego State and San Jose State. The Lobos will host San Diego State next Thursday. The Lobos will also host the Mountain West Championship Oct. 30-Nov. 5. The top six teams in the conference will qualify for the tournament.

In other sports news, Mountain West Men’s Basketball Virtual Media Day wrapped up Thursday with Nevada Wolfpack and former Lobo head coach Steve Alford taking the podium first to talk about his team. Nevada was picked to finish 9th in the Mountain West Preseason Poll.

Lobos running back Christian Washington had another strong outing in a loss at New Mexico State last week. It sounds like it will lead to more playing time when the Lobos host Fresno State for Homecoming Saturday. “Christian has shone over the last two games to be a little bit more explosive and harder to tackle,” said UNM head coach Danny Gonzales. “He did really good out of the backfield with 9 receptions on Saturday. He’s proven to be explosive. So, the one that has the hot hand, which has been him lately, will get the most carries.”

Ian Sanchez is putting up big numbers from his receiver position at La Cueva high school this season. His 1,200 receiving yards this season has him 14th in the nation. Sanchez also has 15 touchdowns.

Lobo women’s volleyball returned to the court Thursday to face San Diego State.