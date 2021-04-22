Sports Desk: Lobo Women’s Soccer confident going into NCAA Navy match up

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM Women’s Soccer spoke to the media on Thursday, ahead of their 1st round NCAA Tournament match with Navy on Tuesday. UNM will leave for North Carolina on Saturday, and Head Coach Heather Dyche said her team is focused on heading in and said this has been the main focus this week.

“I think the main message for us is that we have to decide if we are done yet or not. There is a huge amount of emotion that came with our performance on Saturday night and now we have to reset and go we are not done yet. We want to go out and beat Navy, we want to go on to the next round, we want to keep playing. So, I think that’s the standard of our program is we want to be excellent,” said Heather Dyche.

UNM is coming off of an overtime victory against San Diego State for the Mountain West title, and this team believes that their chemistry really showed in that game. Chemistry is something that this team thinks has set them apart this year and will also be a strength going into the NCAA tournament. “I think that there is just a mentality on our team that we are going to compete and that we are going to win and I feel like anything less is just not really acceptable. We are going to give it our all and compete for each other and put ourselves on the line for each other,” said UNM red-shirt senior forward Gwen Maly. UNM will play Navy on Tuesday at 4 p.m. in Wilson, North Carolina.

Like UNM Soccer, Lobo Women’s Tennis also hoisted a Mountain West title, after they came back from 11 strokes to take the conference title on Wednesday. UNM now has a conference-best 9 Mountain West titles in program history. But while this win is sweet, UNM’s attention now turns to regionals.

“Sometimes it just takes that little taste of a win and I don’t think there is any stopping them now. So, we will find out next week where we go for regional play. Three of the four sites Coach Choy and I have been to for regionals before, so that’s kind of a plus for us,” said UNM Women’s Golf Coach, Jill Trujillo.

UNM will find out which regional they will play in on Wednesday, as the NCAA will announce seeds for the 2021 Women’s Golf Championship on April 28.

UNM Track and Field hosted their annual Don Kirby Tailwind Open on Thursday. Thirty-three events ran at the UNM Track and Field Complex on Thursday. The full results and times from each heat are available online. UNM Track and Field will be busy this weekend as they move on to participate at at the Drake Relays on Friday and at the LSU Alumni Gold on Saturday.

Finishing in the high school ranks, as baseball is in full swing across the state. West Mesa High School hosted Valley on Thursday afternoon, with both teams looking for their first victory of the year.