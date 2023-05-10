ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lobo women’s golf team closed out regionals in a strong way. Coming into the final round at TPC San Antonio, the Lobos sat in 6th place. The team was able to claw into the 5th and final spot and punched a ticket to the NCAA championship.

“When we won 2 years ago I knew something special was coming with this team and its not rare in college sports, but for them to just lift each other up all the time and be there for each other, its really fun as a coach to see that,” said coach Jill Trujillo. “It’s always really good to, when you have good leadership, and we have have some really great upper classmen who keep everything in line and keep everybody going.”

In other news, Mountain West conference awards were announced for spring sports on Wednesday and the Lobos were well represented. Men’s golfers Bastien Amat and Albert Boneta were selected as well as softball players Rachael Hathoot and Ashley Archuleta.

Also, the state softball tournament kicked off the play-in and first rounds for classes A-3A.