ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After round one of the Mountain West tournament at Dinah Shore Championship Course at Mission Hills Country Club, the Lobo women’s golf team is in first place. UNM is atop the leaderboard at -3 while senior Jenny Lertsadwattana is also tied for the individual lead at -4.

Meanwhile the UNM men’s tennis team is looking to capture the Mountain West regular season title at home this weekend. With a win, the Lobos secure the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament and an automatic bid to the semi-finals of the tournament.

“It is really important for us to win the regular season and these upcoming matches are really important for us,” said Arda Azkara. “We don’t want to share the regular season title, so, we are locked in.”

In other news, the Luna Community College baseball team is in first place in the NJCAA Region 9 south division for the first time in program history.

“Its one of those things as we keep going we are going to kind of see what happens,” said coach Estep. “I think does it help us with recruiting, most likely yes I really do. Again, we have 7 games left so we want to finish out and go from there.”