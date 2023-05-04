ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Following a conference championship for the Lobo Women’s golf team, head coach Jill Trujillo was recognized as the Mountain West coach of the year. It is the fourth time in her career that she has received the award.

“I am truly honored because it’s the coaches in our conference who vote on the coach of the year, and I often feel like its very subjective, but I am very honored,” said Trujillo.

Senior Jenny Lertsadwattana was also named first team All-Mountain West while Lauren Lehigh was named to the second team.

In other news, an MMA fight night will take place at the Revel Entertainment Center on Saturday. The card is full of local fighters, including Jackson Wink trained Lydia Warren.

“The most important thing for me is to progress in this sport, because I have something to give and something to say to people, and the better you do the more easier it is to get stuff across,” said Warren.

Also, the state tennis tournament wrapped up the singles and doubles competitions on Thursday.