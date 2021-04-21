Sports Desk: Lobo women’s golf come from behind to win MW crown

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Jill Trujillo and her Lobo women’s golf team put on a furious rally to make up 11 strokes in the final round of the Mountain West Championship to win a league-record ninth title Wednesday in Rancho, Mirage, California.

“The greatest comeback that I have ever been in and witnessed and they did something special out there today,” said Trujillo. The Lobos 19 over team total was four strokes better than second-place San Diego State, who had the lead going into the final round.

“We never thought we were out of it,” said Lobos sophomore Lauren Lehigh. “We always knew we had a chance. We knew we had to come out and play, we have got a good enough team that 11 shots is a lot, but it was doable.”

Lehigh put in the best finish for the Lobos. Lehigh and San Diego State’s Sarah Kjellker finished tied at one over after regulation and needed three playoff holes to decide an individual champion. Kjellker converted a par putt on the third playoff hole to win it. Lehigh had a bogey on the hole. With the Mountain West team title, the Lobos added a fourth league crown to University of New Mexico Athletics for this year. The Lobo women’s basketball team, women’s cross country team, and women’s soccer team all won Mountain West titles this year.

In other sports news, Lobo men’s basketball coach Richard Pitino talked about the two players he added to his backcourt. Pitino called combo guard Jamal Mashburn Jr. a fierce competitor and said point guard Jaelen House can change a game with his defense.

Albuquerque Journal’s basketball beat writer, Geoff Grammer, is in Van Tate’s Sports Office this week. Grammer talks about the Mountain West and everything Lobo basketball.

Jackson and Wink trained fighter Dan Argueta while being one of the fighters competing when Dana White’s Ultimate Fighter returns June 1. Argueta said he has dreamed of being in the competition.

Lastly, Miami Marlins pitcher Trevor Rogers tossed seven shutout innings and struck out 8 batters in a 3-0 victory over the Baltimore Orioles Wednesday. The former Carlsbad high star is 2-1 on the season.