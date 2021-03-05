Sports Desk: Lobo women’s basketball wins Mountain West Regular season title

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A season that saw Lobo women’s basketball play almost entirely on the road ended with a silver lining Friday. The Lobos defeated Colorado State 71-62 to sweep a two-game series and claim the Mountain West regular-season title. It’s the first regular-season championship for the Lobos since 2005. Ahlise Hurst scored a game-high 21 points in a game that saw ten lead changes and four ties. “It’s nothing different than any other game,” said Hurst. “I just come out and play how I play. My team is amazing that’s why I can do what I do.”

Antonia Anderson scored 13 points and pulled down 9 rebounds in the win. Corina Carter scored 11 points for the Lobos. CSU was led by McKenna Hofschild and Jamie Bonnarens who scored 14 points each. The two-game series was the first played at home by the Lobos this season. State health orders in New Mexico due to COVID-19 kept the Lobos on the road until the final series of the season. “In a weird way, it might have helped us,” said UNM head coach Mike Bradbury. “Our team was more connected to each other than it’s ever been. We played hard. We played together. Next for the Lobos is the Mountain West Tournament in Las Vegas where they will be a number one seed.

In other sports news, the UNM women’s cross country team won a 13th consecutive Mountain West Cross Country title Friday. The Lobos had 7 runners finish in the top 13.

UNM women’s soccer started the season on the road with a victory. The Lobos defeated Colorado State 4-1. The Lobos at Wyoming Sunday for a 1 p.m. match.

Lobo football released its 2021 football schedule Friday. The season starts at home with a Sept. 2 against Houston Baptist. The Lobos go on the road Sept. 11 for a game at Texas A&M. The Lobos will host rival New Mexico State the following week, followed by a date at the UTEP Miners. Mountain West conference play starts at home against Air Force on Oct. 2.

The Lobos are in spring practice. Saturday’s practice will be opened to the public. Fans can get a look at running back Aaron Dumas. The El Paso, Texas running back has the single-season touchdown record in El Paso with 36. Dumas also rushed for 3200 yards in his junior season of high school. “He can run you over. He can outrun you. He can make you miss in the hole,” said UNM head coach Danny Gonzales.

High school football starts in the metro area Saturday. Albuquerque Academy is hosting defending Class 3A champion Hope Christian Huskies. The Huskies have a new coach leading the way. “Our commitment has been there, our numbers have been there and they have been going,” said Huskies first-year coach Fernando Salinas. “You know, we have had some issues, some ups and downs. You know, I know it’s a challenge but there has been a lot of excitement and enthusiasm going on.”

Lastly, former West Mesa high wrestling star Jordan Espinosa has a flyweight battle in the octagon against Tim Elliott at UFC 259 Saturday. The two are a part of the early prelims that will be broadcast on UFC Fight Pass at 3:15 p.m.