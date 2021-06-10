Sports Desk: Lobo women’s basketball summer workouts begin

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Mike Bradbury’s Lobo women’s basketball team started summer workouts Thursday. Players and coaches seemed excited to just get to work out at home. You can count on one hand the times the Lobos got to do that during the last basketball season due to COVID-19.

Despite the adversity, they were able to win a Mountain West regular-season title and look to keep the good times going as they get ready to defend this upcoming season. Coach Bradbury likes his roster. “They can shoot the ball, they really shoot it and they can score,” said Bradbury. “You know, it’s kind of the way we are going right now, that’s the what they bring. I mean we were picky about it.”

One of the newcomers shooting the ball well is reigning Gatorade New Mexico Girls Player of the Year Viane Cumber from Sandia High School. “I feel like I have a strong ability to shoot the ball, but overall I think that with the seniors they are making me a better leader and I feel like I am pretty strong in that way as well, but the energy has just been really good,” said Cumber.

Antonia Anderson has returned for another senior year, taking advantage of the extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA due to COVID. However, it will be quite sometime before Anderson is on the court. She had knee surgery this week and is out 6 to 9 months. “I am definitely developing being a better leader,” said Anderson.” It’s hard to sit out and watch everyone else practice, but at the end of the day I know the team needs me in this role at this point.”

In other sports news, New Mexico United has extended the contract of forward Amando Moreno. Just like defender Kalen Ryden a day before, Moreno’s contract will take him through the 2023 season. New Mexico United will host Austin Bold FC Saturday at RGCU Field at Isotopes Park.

State championship tennis has started in New Mexico. Last year’s Class 5A champion in boy’s singles has advanced to the finals. Georgio Samaha of Eldorado defeated Leo Rocca of Albuquerque High 6-2,6-2. In girls, A-4A Santa Fe Prep’s Isabel Voinescu advanced to the finals by defeating Mikaela Sena of Robertson in two sets. The finals are Saturday.

At the NCAA Track and Field Outdoor Championships, Charlotte Prouse didn’t win her heat of the 3,000 steeplechases at the NCAA Track and Field Outdoor Championships, but the Lobo track and field star did qualify for the finals by finishing third.

Jackson and Wink-trained fighter Aaron Pico returns to the octagon Friday. Pico will battle Aiden Lee at Bellator 260. Pico has won his last three fights, two by knockout and one by submission. “I can tell you what I want to do. I want to put a lot of pressure on him,” said Pico. “I want to break him mentally and physically. I want to take him down. I want to elbow him in the eyes, eat up his body. I want to take the fight wherever I feel like the fight is going.”

Lastly, top-ranked Oklahoma won the Women’s College World Series Thursday by defeating Florida State 5-1.