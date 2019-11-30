Sports Desk: Lobo women’s basketball suffer first defeat, Weir encouraged by Lobos first road trip

The perfect season is no more for Mike Bradbury and his Lobo women’s basketball team. The Lobos suffered their first defeat of the season at the hands of 23rd ranked West Virginia 73-60 Friday at the Cancun Challenge. Shaiquel McGruder scored 16 points and had a career-high eight steals for the Lobos in the loss. The Lobos are now 6-1 and will start Mountain West Conference play next Wednesday at Boise State.

The Lobo men’s basketball team split a four-game road trip that started at the UTEP Miners and ended in the consolation game of the Legends Classic in Brooklyn, New York. The Lobos ended the trip on a high note by knocking off a power five team in the Wisconsin Badgers. The 2-2 split on the road left the Lobos with a 6-2 record as they get ready to host Montana. “We knew it was going to be a tough part of the schedule,” said Weir. “When I put it together, I didn’t know if I was crazy or genius but, now we are through it I am really like all the things that we were hopefully able to take from it, and now we need to apply them in these games coming up.”

Bob Davie will coach his last Lobo football game Saturday against Utah State. Davie and the school decided to part ways earlier this week. “I understand the totality of this job from top to bottom, but I am very proud of what we have accomplished here,” said Davie. “To get the opportunity to be a head football coach again at a Mountain West Conference level, I’m the luckiest guy in the world. I will always be appreciative of Paul Krebs, Bob Frank, Dr. Schmidley to give me that opportunity and then to give me the support to help me get to nine wins. I will always be appreciative.”

The Boise State Broncos finished the Mountain West portion of their season undefeated with a 31-24 victory over Colorado State, Friday. The Broncos will now head to the Mountain West Championship Game, where they will face Hawaii, with an 11-1 overall record.

The Roswell High Coyotes will try to keep their undefeated record intact and win a second consecutive championship in a rematch of last year’s Class 5A championship game. The Los Lunas Tigers hopes the second time is the charm for them. The game has a 2 p.m. start time in Los Lunas Saturday.