Sports Desk: Lobo women’s basketball series against Wyoming postponed

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Last week’s COVID-19 issue within the University of New Mexico women’s basketball program has postponed their two-game series, scheduled for Wednesday and Friday against Wyoming. The Lobos are still in quarantine after a student-athlete tested positive for COVID-19 last week. That positive test forced the postponement of a two-game series against Colorado State. The rescheduled date for the Lobos and Wyoming series will be announced once finalized by the Mountain West and both institutions.

In other sports news, the Lobo men’s basketball team will play for the first time since January 30 when they host Wyoming in a two-game series at Clune Arena in Colorado Springs starting Wednesday. Lobos senior Makuach Maluach continues to lead the Lobos in points scored with 14 and rebounds with over five per game.

Head Coach Paul Weir is impressed with Maluach and believes his game mirrors his life off the court. “What you see on the court is a great example of what he is off the court as well,” said Weir. “You guys don’t get a chance to see the type of person he is, the type of student he is, the type of teammate that he is. I can’t say enough about him.” The Lobos and Wyoming play at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Miami Dolphins kicker Jason Sanders has signed a five-year $22 million deal that will keep him in a Dolphins uniform through 2026. The former UNM kicker was named all-pro this past season, making 36 of 39 field goals. He is the Dolphins franchise leader in field goal percentage. Sanders was also a perfect 36 for 36 in point-after attempts.

Sandia High School baseball is ranked as the 11th best team in the southwest region by Perfect Game. The Matadors are hopeful they can live up to expectations. They have a deep roster to help them reach their destination. “We have basically the same team back this year,” said Head Coach Chris Eaton. All of our pitchers are back. We like the makeup of our team. We got the arms. We got the defense.”

Perfect Game lists perennial power Rio Rancho as 9th best in the southwest region. Rio Rancho and Sandia are the only New Mexico schools in the top 25. The season starts in April.

Lastly, UNM volleyball coach Jon Newman Gonchar had to rest a few players due to injuries. “You know, if we wouldn’t have had some of the challenges that we had to face and overcome that adversity, we might not have seen some of this,” said Gonchar. “We might not have seen what else can some of these younger athletes, that are brand new to our program, what do they got?”

The 2-2 Lobos are at San Diego State Friday and Saturday.