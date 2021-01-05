Sports Desk: Lobo women’s basketball postpones games due to positive COVID-19 test

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Lobo Men’s Basketball is set to be back in action on Wednesday. The University of New Mexico will take on Utah State in Lubbock, Texas, on Wednesday at 8 p.m. and riding a four-game losing streak this team has their work cut out for them against the Aggies, who are undefeated in Conference Play.

UNM’s start to Mountain West play hasn’t been the best, but coming off of a loss to Nevada this team is looking at the positives and are trying to get better. “Yeah, we did lose, but we made major growth from our first few games, and honestly, even though we did lose, I am proud of all the guys and I am happy where we are at; we are finally starting to get it. It’s a completely new team and sometimes things like this just takes time, but if we just stick together and stay the course, I don’t see why we can’t beat these other teams,” said UNM Senior Guard Keith McGee.

Utah State and UNM will play on Wednesday on CBS Sports Network.

UNM Women’s Basketball announced Tuesday that they have put a pause on all team activities, due to a positive COVID-19 test within the program. The team released the following statement:

Following a positive COVID-19 test within The University of New Mexico women’s basketball program, the games at Utah State scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 7, and Saturday, Jan. 9 have been postponed. The team has paused all team activities and is consulting with the UNM medical team to determine when it will be safe for the Lobos to resume.

UNM’s next Mountain West series is scheduled for January 13 to 15 against UNLV. KRQE Sports will keep you updated on Lobo Women’s Basketball.

The 2020 Wuerfful Trophy will be awarded on Thursday at 5 pm on ESPN, during the College Football Awards Show. UNM Offensive Lineman Teton Saltes is one of three finalists for the trophy this year.

The man behind this award, Danny Wuerfful spoke to KRQE Sports on Tuesday morning and the former Heisman Trophy winner had nothing but positive things to say about Saltes. “I was thrilled to see that he is a finalist this year and just what he has done, his passion, his tenacity, and also you know just his focus. He is just very strategic in his thinking, very passionate, and incredibly impressive,” said Wuerfful.

Wuerfful said that naming one winner is a very hard decision but he also said that Saltes is a solid example of why they have this community service award. “So, that is part of why we want to do this award because we recognize that by highlighting a guy like Teton, he might be a model and inspiration for countless others as well,” said Wuerfful.

Up Next: