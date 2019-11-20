Sports Desk: Lobo women’s basketball improves to 5-0

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mike Bradbury and his Lobo women’s basketball team improved to 5-0 on Tuesday with a 93-78 victory over the UTEP Lady Miners.

Lobos senior Jordan Hosey led the way with a double-double of 19 points and 13 rebounds. She was one of five Lobos in double figures. Lobo guard Najala Howell scored four points in her return to the team she once led as the leading scorer.

It’s the men’s turn at night as the Lobos and UTEP get together in the battle of the undefeated. It’s the first road test for Paul Weir’s team this season. Are they ready?

“We are going to see,” said Lobo guard J.J. Caldwell. “I mean we ain’t played a real road game. I think we got it. I think we got it for sure, because, I mean, we all want to win. You don’t see anybody out there trying to mess up anything. So, I think I got total confidence in everybody.”

The game will be broadcast online on Conference USA TV.

The Albuquerque High Bulldogs had a slow start in boys basketball last season, losing their first ten games before settling on a 10-16 record. The Bulldogs have star guard Jude Tapia back in the fold. He also has some help this season.

“We’re really excited about this team because they’re very enthusiastic, got good overall speed,” said head coach Ron Garcia. “We got good depth and we got good size, bigger than we were last year. Last year’s team played so hard, we just lacked size.”

The Bulldogs open the season Dec. 3 at the Cleveland Storm.

They started the season nine players deep at the running back position. The season has taken its toll on the Lobos as far as injuries go. That number of nine is now four as the Lobos get ready to host Air Force Saturday.

Leading rusher Ahmari Davis was lost for the season at Boise State last weekend with a knee injury. That makes 14 Lobos that have had season-ending injuries this season.

Meanwhile, Lobos cross country superstar Weini Kelati is the Mountain Region Women’s Athlete of the Year.