Sports Desk: Lobo women’s basketball hoping to get NCAA Tournament bid

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The top seed and Mountain West regular-season women’s champion, New Mexico, had their road to an automatic NCAA Tournament bid shutdown in a loss to Fresno State in the league tournament Tuesday. Now, the Lobos wait to see what happens next. After putting together a 15-4 record with nearly the entire season on the road, the Lobos are hoping they have done enough for an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament.

“We have the most road wins than anybody else in the country,” said University of New Mexico Head Coach Mike Bradbury. “You know, they always want to value that stuff, okay. Well, now I think we do have a chance. So, I don’t know which way they’re going to go.” Whether it’s the NCAA Tournament or not, Bradbury said his team will be in the postseason somewhere.

In other sports news, New Mexico State University men’s basketball will start their bid for a 4-peat Thursday. The three-time defending WAC champions open up in the league tournament as a three seed playing the six seed URGV. The Aggies beat the Vaqueros last Tuesday and come into the tournament on a three-game win streak. “We are playing our best basketball of the season,” said Aggies Head Coach Chris Jans. “I wish I had another seven to ten days, but it feels good knowing that we are playing better. They are more confident in each other and confident in us as a whole and that we can go down there and win this tournament.”

Meanwhile, Lobos senior safety Jerrick Reed II feasted on opponents’ passes in a COVID-19 shortened season with four interceptions. He led the nation in interceptions at one point. Reed is working on improvement in spring football with his play and leadership. “Being one of the few veterans that played a couple of years here, I took the role of bringing up my young guys, making sure they’re doing what they’re supposed to do, locking on their techniques, and know their assignments,” said Reed II.

UNM volleyball home-opening series against UNLV has been canceled due to a COVID-19 issue in the UNLV program. The two-game series was scheduled for this Friday and Saturday.

Lastly, New Mexico MMA fighter Cody East is returning to combat at Muay Thai tournament Lion Fight 64 in Hutchinson, Kansas on Friday.