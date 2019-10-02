Sports Desk: Lobo women’s basketball has talent; NMSU football still seeks first win

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lobo women’s basketball team is a talented bunch this season. Mike Bradbury’s crew has a strong nucleus of returning players, along with a recruiting class considered by some to be top 30.

“I think our athleticism, our quickness, and our shooting ability is good. We do lack a little size, but I think we can make up for it with the strengths in those areas.”

The Lobos start the season on October 27 with an exhibition game.

Defense or lack of it has had Lobo football fans restless these last few years. The defense has shown some signs of improvement, but there is still work to be done. The Lobos are allowing more passing yards per game than any team in all of NCAA FBS football. They are giving up nearly 380 yards per contest. The Lobos start Mountain West Conference play Saturday at San Jose State.

New Mexico State is still winless five games into their schedule. Head Coach Doug Martin is hoping this is the week his team will stop the slide. The Liberty Flames are headed to Las Cruces in the first of two games the teams will play this season.

“This is really a defining week for us and a defining game in terms of how we are going to approach the rest of this season,” said NMSU head coach Doug Martin. “There’s definitely opportunities ahead for us. What’s in your heart is going to get exposed.”

The Aggies and Liberty Flames have a 6 p.m. kickoff Saturday.

UNM volleyball coach Jon Newman Gonchar loaded up the non-conference portion of his team’s schedule with tough opponents on the road. The goal was to get his team ready for Mountain West Conference play. Two games into league play the Lobos are winless. Gonchar is hoping his team can breakthrough this week with games at Fresno State and San Diego State.

“I think our team is learning a lot,” said Gonchar. “We are a pretty resilient crew. It’s coming down to two plays, less than two plays a set. It’s been that way all season. I feel like that’s been our narrative, how close we are, but at the end, we are coming up short when it matters.”