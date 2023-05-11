ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lobo women’s basketball program locked in head coach Mike Bradbury for five more years. UNM announced a new contract for its coach on Thursday. While he is on a new contract, his salary will stay the same at $275,000 in the first year and $280,000 for the remaining four years. In seven seasons at UNM he has led the team to a 141-78 record, including four 20-win seasons.

In other news, Moriarty High School wrestling coach and UFC fighter Tim Means will get back in the octagon this weekend. Means will face Alex Morono in the main card of UFC Fight Night in Charlotte, NC.

“He’s a guy that gets in your face, beats you up, overwhelms you,” said Means. “His last fight against Ponzinivio, I thought he was winning that fight, but got caught. He has a lot of good things behind his jab, good boxing. A lot of things that he does, I do well also. This is just a fan friendly fight.”

Also, the state tournament for high school baseball and softball is in full gear and full of upsets.