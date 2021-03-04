Sports Desk: Lobo women’s basketball edge closer to MW title with win against CSU

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mike Bradbury and his Lobo women’s basketball team are closer to winning the Mountain West regular-season title. The Lobos defeated league-leading Colorado State 68-55 Thursday night in the first of a two-game regular season-ending series.

Both teams will play one another for the championship Friday. The game was special for the Lobos because they actually got to play at home for the first time this season. The Lobos have spent the season on the road because state health orders around COVID-19 did not allow full practice or live competition in New Mexico. The reigning Mountain West Player of the Week, LaTascya Duff was shutout by the Rams defense in the Lobos win. Her twin sister Latora helped to pick up the slack scoring 12 points. Shaiquel McGruder led six Lobos in double figures with 16 points. McGruder also had 9 rebounds. Jadeyn De La Cerda and Ahlise Hurst had 13 points each while Antonia Anderson chipped in 10 points and 11 rebounds for a double-double. McKenna Hofschild led the rams with 12 points. The Lobos and Rams have a 5 p.m. game time Friday.

In other sports news, the Lobo men’s basketball team found out something about themselves in a loss at Colorado State Wednesday. The Lobos found out they can score against the odds with a small lineup. West Mesa product Eloy Medina was a part of the lineup and scored the first points of his Lobos career, scoring 6 points on 2 of 3 shooting. “If you see him in practice and you see him in our shootaround, he is definitely an elite shooter and he brings to us something we could have used a little more this year,” said Lobos assistant coach Ralph Davis.

Another former metro area basketball star got good news at his college basketball home. Lubbock Christian University guard Aamer Muhammad was named Sixth Man of the Year in the Lone Star Conference. Muhammad is averaging nearly 10 points and over 2 rebounds in his sophomore season.

Ronnie Daniels has changed sports and is hoping to finally get the most out of his great athletic ability. The multi-talented Daniels is now an MMA fighter at Jackson and Wink Academy. He had his first fight and first victory last weekend. Daniels starred in high school football in New Mexico before heading to Texas Tech for College. Trouble found him and put a promising athletic career on ice. Daniels is determined to keep his focus this time around. “No one is going to start taking you serious until you start taking you serious,” said Daniels. “You just got to step up to the moment and step up to the plate and just be all in. You know, you can make a career out of this and that’s what I want to do. I don’t want to just do this for fun.”

New Mexico boxer Aaron Perez is hoping to get signed to a contract after he fights this weekend. Perez is 10-0 as a fighter and will face Raymond Floyd for a scheduled 8 round featherweight fight in Dallas, Texas Saturday. Floyd is signed with Matchmaker, the promoter of the fight. “It’s pretty urgent man,” said Perez. “I got to go over there and make an upset on these guys. He’s their fighter. They’re moving him up nice and quick and they’re not expecting me to win. If I can go over there and win, it’s going to leave a big impression. To me, it seems like they wouldn’t have any other choice than to sign, get me signed with them.”