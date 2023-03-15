ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The similarities are many. Mike Bradbury’s UNM Lobos women’s basketball team and Northern Arizona are a mirror image of one another. Both teams have won six of the last seven games, have 20 or more wins. average over 74 points per game and average 8 three-point buckets per game.

The two teams will meet in round one of the WNIT at The Pit Thursday night. “I think the difference is going to be whoever can execute the best because I think it’s that close,” said UNM head coach Mike Bradbury. “We’re going to do a lot of the same things. Whoever makes the most shots that night, whoever controls the boards, you know, it’s going to come down to something like that, something that we both do well and someone just does better on that day.” Lobos guard Aniyah Augmon agrees with her coach about the match-up. “They play really hard,” said Augmon. “So, we have to match that intensity, play harder than them. We got to keep up with them, make sure we’re in the place we’re supposed to be on assignment.”

The game time is 7 pm Thursday. The winner of Thursday’s game will face the winner between Washington and San Francisco.

In other sports news, Lobo men’s basketball players Jamal Mashburn Jr. and Jaelen House are honored by the National Association of Basketball Coaches and U.S. Basketball Writers of America. Mashburn was selected as USBWA All-District 17 first team. House is a second-team selection.

New Mexico United added a defender to the roster Tuesday. Kyle Colonna was a two-year captain during his four seasons with San Diego State. Colonna helped to lead the Aztecs to a ranking of 14.

Lobo baseball played a non-conference game Tuesday against GCU. The Lobos jumped out to a 4-0 advantage, behind a Reed Spenrath grand slam. A six-run third inning powered GCU to the lead. They would go on to win the game 11-8.