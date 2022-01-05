Sports Desk: Lobo women travel to Utah

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Mike Bradbury and his Lobo women’s basketball team are in Utah ready to test their 2-0 mountain west conference record against Utah State. The Lobos’ first two conference wins have been tight but the team has been able to pull away thanks to clutch shooting down the stretch. In fact, the Lobos continue to lead the conference in three-point field goals made per game with nine, and a conference-best 135 for the season. “I feel like every game is going to be close because they scout us, like really well,” said coach Bradbury. “Just keeping composure throughout the whole game, I think we’ll keep winning. Just take it game by game, don’t look ahead, you know.”

The tipoff is Thursday at 6 p.m. and will be broadcast on the Mountain West Network.

Meanwhile, with COVID-19 wrecking havoc across college basketball, New Mexico State adds a victory to their won-loss record due to a forfeit. The Aggies were scheduled to have their first-ever WAC meeting against the Lamar Cardinals Thursday, however, Lamar made the decision to pull out of the game due to a lack of player availability. It’s the first canceled game on the Aggies’ 2021-22 schedule and New Mexico State is currently scheduled to return to action Saturday night for a WAC road game at UTRGV. New Mexico State is now 13-2 and 2-0 in conference play.

In other news, girls’ high school wrestling continues to grow in New Mexico. Volcano Vista has one of the few squads represented in every weight class and is looking to make waves come to the state tournament. “It’s definitely a new thing, but I think Volcano is definitely making way and setting a foundation for, like, girls wrestling to grow,” said senior Ariel Vigil. “This year I’m expecting to take the blue trophy home. The girls really have been working hard in here and I think that definitely going to show itself in the upcoming competition.”

On the boys’ side, the team is senior-heavy. While the Hawks finished fifth in the state last year, Volcano did not have any individual wins but that could change in 2022. “The big difference this year is we’re able to train the way in the way we need to train to be competitive in the way we need to compete,” said coach Griego. “So, the kids have bought into the system. They’re acclimated to the new style, the culture.”

The 2022 state tournament will take place February 18-19.