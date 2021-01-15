Sports Desk: Lobo women suffer first basketball defeat in a tale of two halves

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Lobo women’s basketball team scored well below their nation-leading 95.4 points per game in a 78-60 loss at UNLV Friday. The setback was the first for the team this season. The Lobos led by as much as 15 points in the game, they even took a 12 point lead into the half.

The Lobos got off to a bad start in the second half and was barely clinging to the lead when the fourth quarter started. That is the quarter where everything seemed to fall apart for the Lobos. UNLV outscored the Lobos 43-17 in the second half. That includes a 21 to 4 fourth quarter. “You know, we called a couple of time outs, tried to get organized,” said Head Coach Mike Bradbury. “We actually got a basket out of one that I thought might spark us a little bit. Then we just, we couldn’t guard them off the dribble and that’s what got us.”

Two Lobos scored in double figures in the loss. LaTascya Duff scored a team-high 17 points while Ahlise Hurst had 16. Delaynie Byrne had a game-high 21 for the Rebels. With the loss, the Lobos dropped to 5-1 overall and 2-1 in the Mountain West. UNLV improved to 5-5 overall and 3-2 in league play. The two teams will play the second game in their series Sunday at 3 p.m. MT.

Meanwhile, Lobos men’s basketball got a strong performance from freshman point guard Isaiah Marin when they ended a six-game losing streak Wednesday night. Marin scored 13 points. Now the question is, can the Lobos put together back to back victories as they resume conference play in a two-game series at UNLV starting Saturday?

Carlos Condit and UFC Fight Island seven opponent Matt Brown successfully made weight for their co-main event fight Saturday. Condit is 1-6 in his last seven fights and is hoping for a victory to help him when negotiating a new UFC contract.

Lastly, high school football is scheduled for a Feb. 1 start on the NMAA revised schedule. If the date holds and is not overturned due to COVID-19, the Cleveland Storm will be ready to start the defense of their Class 6A title. Head Coach Heath Ridenour likes the team he has coming back. “We have a team that is among the best that we’ve had at Cleveland,” said Ridenour. “You know, we have some really good teams and this group that we have right now. I feel like we have 10 seniors that can play college football.”