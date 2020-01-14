Sports Desk: Lobo women ready to build up conference victories

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It took them five conference games to do it. The Lobo women’s basketball team finally picked up a league victory after stopping Air Force on the road last Saturday. They are now 10-8 overall and 1-4 in league play.

If you think they may have dug a hole too deep to contend for the conference, don’t tell that to head coach Mike Bradbury.

“I mean, I don’t look at it like that,” said Bradbury. “I know that’s not what everybody likes to hear. Whether you’re 4 and 0 or 0 and 4, whatever it is. I mean, there’s 14 more games. We just try to get better every day, no matter what our record is.”

The Lobos host Colorado State on Wednesday.

New Mexico State redshirt sophomore Jabari Rice is the Western Athletic Conference Player of the Week after averaging over 13 points and nearly seven rebounds while leading the Aggies to a pair of wins last week.

The Houston Astros have fired general manager Jeff Luhnow and manager A.J. Hinch over a sign-stealing scandal.

Former Lobo outfielder Jared Mang is working on his game after his first year of professional baseball. Mang, who is now in the Detroit Tigers organization, has been working with Minnesota Twins catcher Mitch Garver, also a former Lobo. Mang has been working on the position of his swing to get better results.

Tim Kurkjian will return to the New Mexico to be the keynote speaker once again for the Lobos First Pitch Banquet on January 24 at the Sandia Golf Club. The event will start at 5 p.m.

La Cueva’s Mariana Sharp is the Gatorade New Mexico Volleyball Player of the Year. Sharp led the Bears to a 22-1 record and second consecutive 5A state championship.