ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The season will continue for UNM women’s basketball on Wednesday as the team will host Grand Canyon in the opening round of the NIT. New Mexico is looking to rebound after a tough loss in the Mountain West tournament, and it will be a tall task against a GCU team that leads the nation in steals.

“They’re going to press you full court,” said coach Bradbury. “They’re going to trap you at any point on the floor in the backcourt and when you cross half court they’re going to trap you at any point there too. It’s relentless pressure. They’re going to force you out of running offense.”

The Lobos and Lopes will tipoff at 7 p.m. at the Pit on Wednesday. The game will be available for stream on the Mountain West Network.

Meanwhile the NMSU men’s team left for Buffalo, New York on Tuesday morning for the first round of the NCAA tournament. NMSU will play UCONN which coach Jans said will be the Aggies toughest challenge of the season. Last time New Mexico State played in the tournament, the Aggies almost upset an Auburn that made it to the final four.

“There’s a lot of factors that go into why there’s upsets, but at the end of the day, like I said, there are so many capable teams,” Jans said. “It’s a 40 minute game and they happen every year.”

Sticking on the hardwood as Highland basketball star, Jose Murillo, has committed to play college ball at Eastern New Mexico. The Hornet’s big man had a record setting performance at the state tournament while helping Highland to its first championship in 50 years. Murillo finished the tournament averaging 36 points and 18 rebounds per game.

In other news, NMSU football began spring football on Tuesday morning. It is the first year with the Aggies for head coach Jerry Kill, and he wants to instill a certain type of mentality on his players.

“I want to be tough,” said Kill. “I want to be like Las Cruces. I want to be tough, hard nosed, have a chip on our shoulder. Nobody wants to give us enough stuff, but it don’t matter. Play with a chip on your shoulder. All we need is a field and football and play hard.”

Also, a few New Mexico Tech rugby players have been selected for the collegiate rugby all-American team. Elijah Naranjo and Milaan Van Wyk helped lead the Miners to a 12-1 record with the only loss coming in the National Collegiate Rugby Final Four. The Miners are currently ranked number two in the country.