ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lobo women’s basketball team played an early morning game on the road on Thursday. UNM took down Air Force 70-65 as Aniyah Augmon led the way with 17 points and 11 boards for her third double-double of the season.

Meanwhile the Lobo men fell to Boise State on Wednesday night 77-82. While UNM led by double-digits in the first half, a poor second half cost them the game.

“Played very, very hard, I don’t think we played that smart, especially the offensive end in the second half,” said coach Pitino. “We competed. We were rebounding. We were hustling, but we just needed, offensively, a little more discipline. We’ve been really, really good at that and I thought we lost our way just a little bit offensively.”

In other news, UNM quarterback Isaiah Chavez is working on a new position. In an effort to get on the field, Chavez has been working at long snapper.

“I will be one of the first quarterbacks in a while to be on special teams, but I don’t like being on the sideline,” Chavez said. “That frustrates me, so I asked Coach Gonzales and Coach Christian, the Special Teams Coordinator, to put me on special teams this year. It doesn’t matter what it is and hopefully I get some spin at that too.”

Also, fighters took to the scale on Thursday prior to Tapia Fight Night on Friday. The event is headlined by Albuquerque native Jason Sanchez. He remains confident going into the fight despite a late change in opponents.

“You know I’m going to go in there and feel him out the first few rounds and if I can get the knockout and finish him fast or whatever. It’d be nice to get some rounds in and hopefully get the knockout, but whatever comes through.”

The Lobo baseball team also swept CSU Bakersfield in a double-header on Thursday 8-2 and 10-3.

Sandia baseball also beat Volcano Vista 10-5