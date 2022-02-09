ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lobo women’s basketball team is coming off a buzzer-beating defeat to Wyoming. Coach Bradbury was understandably upset with the loss, but he tried to emphasize the importance of balance to his team.

“We tell them all the time, you got to have a short memory, win or lose,” said Bradbury. “It doesn’t matter, I mean we can’t change what happened just now, we couldn’t change what happened at UNLV, doesn’t matter. Move on to the next game.”

Tipoff is at 7 p.m. at the pit and the game will be broadcast on the Mountain West Network.

Meanwhile, the New Mexico State men’s basketball team returns to the court on Thursday as the WAC leader. The Aggies took sole possession of first place following a win over Seattle last week and even got a few votes for this week’s coaches poll.

NMSU is trending in a positive direction, but coach Jans believes his team is capable of a lot more. “We just got to eliminate distractions within our team,” said Jans. “We got to focus on the task at hand. We got to buy into being something bigger than ourselves. If we can get everybody to just buy in to us being the best team that we can be then I would like our chances.”

NMSU takes on Dixie State on Thursday at 7 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.

In other news, Lobo football running back, Nathaniel Jones, is returning to the team after missing 2021 due to family and mental health reasons. As a freshman in 2020, Jones racked up 232 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 49 carries.

He said that the year away from the game put things in perspective for him and helped him regain his focus. “The light really came on when I couldn’t play football anymore,” said Jones. “I really looked up to my friends who were still playing football and I was just sitting at home doing nothing, and they really encouraged me to get back where I started at. I am way more intense, I am in way more control of who I want to be and what I want to do. First game, I can’t wait until we play. I want to show my team what they were missing and show myself what I can do.”