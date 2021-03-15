Sports Desk: Lobo women left out of NCAA Tournament field

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – They gathered together to watch the Women’s NCAA Tournament Selection Show, the Lobos were hopeful that the nation’s best record on the road and regular-season Mountain West Championship was enough to score an at large bid. It was not.

The Lobos were left out of the field of 64 Monday. Head Coach Mike Bradbury thought it could go either way, but had a feeling after his team was knocked out of the conference tournament in the semifinals in Las Vegas last week. “Because we weren’t able to play the games we had scheduled to Arizona, Arizona State, Texas, those people, from a sheer standpoint of numbers, probably not,” said Bradbury.

The Lobos spent almost the entire season on the road due to COVID-19 and the state health orders. Despite the challenges of the road they were still able to win an outright league title. Wyoming is the lone representative from the Mountain West in the women’s tournament. The Cowgirls are a 14 seed set to play a three seed, UCLA, Monday. The Lobos will now wait to see who they will face in the WNIT.

In other sports, the search for the Lobo men’s basketball coach continues. Enchantment Sports is reporting that former CSU and Nebraska coach Tim Miles is a finalist along with Minnesota’s Richard Pittino. Pittino is said to be the frontrunner.

The Lobo women’s cross country team finished sixth at the NCAA Women’s Cross Country Championships. It’s the 11th straight top ten finish for the Lobos.

While Lobo football takes the week off, senior safety Patrick Peek is going under the knife for a repair. Peek is having foot surgery to correct a nagging injury. “I’m just trying to get fully healthy because I know what I’m capable of,” said Peek. “I know I can help the team a lot. So I’m just trying to get healthy, focus on getting healthy, stronger, faster, everything you got to do for the season, outwork everybody else.”

Meanwhile, New Mexico United midfielder Michael Azira got the call up to his country’s national team in Uganda. Azira has been selected by the club to play in the final two games in the Africa Cup of Nations. Azira will be back with New Mexico in time for the regular season.

Lastly, University of New Mexico pitcher Justin Armbruester is the Mountain West Pitcher of the Week. Armbruester struck out 17 batters while going nine innings against Fresno State over the weekend.