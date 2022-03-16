ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lobo women begin postseason action at the Pit on Wednesday night against GCU.

“I think its a great honor to be in the NIT. It means we are better than 2/3 of the country,” said coach Bradbury. “So, we are the only sport where only 1/3 of the teams actually get to play. So, we don’t have any problem at all being ready to play.”

Meanwhile the NMSU men’s team is set to begin its dance in the NCAA tournament on Thursday. As the 12 seed, the Aggies will play number five UCONN.

“All of the intangibles leading up to the game certainly don’t favor us, in terms of how long of a flight we have to take, most of their fans and I know they have a great following, will be able to drive,” coach Jans said. “The other side of the coin is our kids like that, our kids like to be challenged, our kids don’t have issues walking into hostile environments and being the underdog.”

Sticking on the hardwood as Volcano Vista senior Ja’Kwon hill was named the Gatorade New Mexico boys basketball player of the year. Hill was a major part of the Hawks success during the undefeated season. The senior point guard averaged just over 18 points, six rebounds and five assists on the season.

In other news, the UNM softball team will begin Mountain West play on Friday. Currently at 18-7, the Lobos have a legit chance of being at the top of the conference at the end of the season.

“As long as we keep together and I know we will keep together, we definitely have a great chance of going out as mountain west champions,” said Briana Martinez.

Also, New Mexico United announced the addition of a U-23 team on Wednesday. United U-23 will play in USL League Two and begin its season in May.

“The truth is there are a lot of guys that are playing especially in the USL and the MLS that have played in this league,” coach Sanford said. “Zach Prince played in this league, Austin Yearwood played for the same guy I played for, you know I think if we went down our first team roster, a lot of guys played USL 2. So, its an opportunity to get showcased.”

Finally, the Duke City Gladiators are ready to make a statement in the team’s second season in the Indoor Football League. The first game of the season is on Saturday in Arizona.

“It’s a great opportunity for us coming into this season, we got a lot good guys coming in, a lot of good guys where the bond is unreal,” said coach Carter. “These guys are working hard and working together. they are ready to win and they are ready to compete and take out their anger on someone else and who better than the Arizona Rattlers.”