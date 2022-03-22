ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If the Pit was available, the Lobo women’s basketball team would be playing a NIT game against Oregon State at home this week. The team couldn’t practice in the facility last week as it was being used for the state spirit competition, and now it can’t play a game there because of the Ty Murray Invitational bull riding event. Now Lobos must travel to Corvallis, Oregon which is no easy trip.

“I think we’ve got four different flights to get there,” said coach Bradbury. “13 hour trip, so there will be no practice the day before the game. We’ll roll the balls out on gameday and see what happens.”

The Beavers will literally present a big challenge for the Lobos. The size of the Oregon State roster is unlike anything UNM has faced this season and the size difference could dictate how the game goes.

“Definitely the tallest team we’ve played,” Bradbury said. “Now its going to be a challenge defensively, but they have to guard us too. So, hopefully we can take advantage of their size and use it against them on offense.”

Tipoff between the Lobos and Beavers is at 8 p.m. on Thursday. The game will be available on the Oregon State live stream.

In other news, the Duke City Gladiators first home game of the season kicks off on Saturday. Following a loss to the Arizona Rattlers last week, the starting quarterback for Duke City is up in the air. A knee injury to starter Nate Davis has left him questionable.

“It’s one of those things were it’s to be seen,” coach Carter said. “He goes to the doctor tomorrow and we’ll get the actual terminology on the injury tomorrow.

While the QB injury situation plays out, one local player is making his own return from injury. Former Manzano high school and ENMU star Jayson Serda is healthy and looking to make an impact on the Gladiators defense.

“Last year I tore my achilles nine months ago and it’s just great to be back with the team playing football and trying to win a championship to bring a championship back to Albuquerque,” Serda said.

Duke City will kick off against the Frisco Fighters at 6 p.m. on Saturday in the Rio Rancho Events Center.

Also, the UNM baseball will host 11th ranked Arizona on Wednesday. The two teams met earlier this season in Tucson with the Wildcats winning 12-5. The Lobos are currently 8-12 and have nor faired well against ranked opponents.

“We’re 0-7 against teams in the top 25 and this is another good test for us,” said coach Brown. “It really comes down to putting all three phases together and beating a good quality opponent like Arizona. It all starts on the mound. We have to have good starting pitching and good relief.”

“We struggle a little bit, but we’ve always come around, like against Texas Tech, but we bounced back really well,” Brian McBroom said. “We had that lead coming in. I really think we will finish this time around, come out on top.”

Game time on Wednesday between UNM and Arizona is 6 p.m.