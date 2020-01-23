Sports Desk: Lobo women fall short on the road; Lobo men talk being efficient

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It was hoops at lunchtime for Mike Bradbury and his Lobo women’s basketball team Wednesday at San Jose State. It was the home team Spartans prevailing 89-85 in the noontime game.

The Lobos got a game-high 24 points from guard Jaedyn De La Cerda in a losing effort. With the loss, the Lobos dropped to 2-6 in the Mountain West and 11-10 overall. San Jose State improved to 7-1 in league play.

A group of former players for the Lobo women’s team has made allegations of verbal abuse against head coach Mike Bradbury. Multiple players have left the team each season Bradbury has coached at New Mexico. Three players left the program this season.

Paul Weir says his Lobo men’s basketball team was efficient in an 86-59 win over San Jose State on Tuesday night. The Lobos, playing without four starters, slowed the offense to conserve energy for other things like playing defense. It showed on the court. Zane Martin ran point guard well and scored 20 points along the way.

“I know we battled back after some kind-of tough losses over the course of the season, and clearly we were in a little bit of a nebulous spot right now, and I thought the guys themselves did a great job,” said Weir. “There were no rah-rah speeches, and that’s not really me. Tip your cap to them.”

The win improved the Lobos home record to 13-0. It’s the Lobos best start at home in the Mountain West era.

Less than two weeks after accepting the defensive coordinator position at Syracuse, Zach Arnett is on the move again. Arnett is joining Mike Leach to be the defensive coordinator at Mississippi State. At San Diego State last season, the former Lobo and La Cueva star saw his defense only allow a little over 12 points per game.

The only holdover from Bob Davie’s staff at New Mexico is also on the move. Saga Tuitele is going to Army to do what he did at New Mexico the last four seasons: coach the offensive line.