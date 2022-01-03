Sports Desk: Lobo women back at The Pit

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The UNM women’s basketball team is set to tip-off its first conference game at home on Monday night. Hosting UNLV, it will be a battle of two of the best offensive teams in the Mountain West. The Rebels are currently on a four-game win streak, while the Lobos lead the conference in field goal percentage, made three-pointers, blocked shots and assists.

Meanwhile, the men’s team gets back to action on Saturday against Utah State, who has already had two games postponed due to COVID-19. The Mountain West has been hit hard by the virus, but the conference is not alone. So far, there have been over 115 programs impacted by COVID this season. “We are all trying to figure it out,” said Lobo Head Coach Richard Pitino. “We are trying to play games, but we are trying to play games safely and trying to adjust and adapt on the fly.”

In other news, the Albuquerque Metro High School Basketball Tournament is set to begin this week. One team looking to make some noise in the tournament, the Highland Hornets. The team already has a few big wins on the year but head coach Justin Woody knows this week will be a big test. “Metro is always tough because it’s four games in five days against the best competition, mostly 5A teams,” said Woody. “We open up with Cibola tomorrow, Cibola beat us by 22 points last year. So, it’s going to be a really tough game and we are going to have to play really well to beat them.”

The Hornets will have a tough road as a class 4-A team but in his fifth season leading the Hornets, coach Woody believes the team is special. “I think we have the potential to be the best team that I have coached here in my five years. We have got guards, we have Jose in the middle, we are deeper than we have ever been. so, that’s really encouraging,” said Woody.

Leading the way for the talented Hornets this season is six-foot-nine big man Jose Murillo. The Chihuahua, Mexico native is averaging a double-double at just under 20 points and 12 rebounds per game, and he hopes his talent will get recognized. “I want to be the Gatorade player of the year and then I want to have a scholarship for any University, so I can continue playing my game.”

The metro tournament begins on Tuesday. Both brackets for both the boys and girls can be found below.