Sports Desk: Lobo Vance Jackson gets injury checked out; Dyche named assistant US National soccer coach

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM guard and forward Vance Jackson only played 14 minutes and scored four points in a loss at Colorado State on Wednesday night. Jackson left the game during the first half after suffering a left leg injury.

While the Lobos remain on the road, Jackson has returned to Albuquerque to get his leg checked out. The Lobos have not yet said what is wrong with Jackson’s leg or how long he will be out, if at all. The Lobos are at UNLV on Saturday.

Three Lobos scored in double figures in the women’s basketball victory over Colorado State on Wednesday night. Aisia Robertson led all scorers with 25 points. It was the most points Robertson has scored since returning from a season-ending injury last year.

“This game is usually tough for Aisia, and I thought she really responded. Obviously had a huge game tonight,” said Lobos head coach Mike Bradbury.

The Lobos host UNLV on Saturday.

UNM women’s soccer coach Heather Dyche has been named an assistant coach for the U.S. Women’s U20 National Team. Dyche will get to coach in the upcoming 2020 CONCACAF Women’s U-20 Championships in the Dominican Republic.

The Joe Vivian wrestling tournament starts Friday at Manzano High School. The West Mesa Mustangs are hoping to have a good showing. Mustangs coach Art Simoni is in his second year with the team, and many think he is bringing the program back to being competitive again. He believes the Joe Vivian tournament will give him a gauge on how far his team has come.

“The Vivian can be a tougher tournament than the state tournament,” said Simoni. “I know that’s probably not a politically correct thing to say, but some of the better wrestlers in the tougher districts don’t qualify for state. So, I think the talent pool and the depth is just harder. A tournament like the Vivian gives us a good opportunity to kind of gauge how far we have come from this last year. So, we are looking forward to it.”

Holly Holm and Raquel Pennington will meet up for a second time at UFC 246 on Saturday. Holm won the first meeting by split decision in 2015 and has an idea of what to expect this time around.

“I think Raquel, she’s really tough, she’s gritty,” said Holm. “She is one of those you can’t count out, you know, till the bell is over. She’s had some fights where she pulls off some things in the last minute. She’s had some fights where she is just kind of a dog fight the whole time.”