ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – 12 Lobos are set to compete in 15 events at this year’s NCAA track and field championships in Austin, Texas. It is only the 2nd time in program history that UNM racked up 15 national qualifiers, with the other being 1965.

“None of us are rolling over, I mean it is big schools out there, but we are going out there to show what we can do and we can compete with anybody,” said Jevon O’Bryant.

In other news, New Mexico United is set to return to action on Saturday. It is a big game for the team as it looks to make up some ground on the rest of the league.

“I see the next few games as so much opportunity for us, and not any other team in the league has that opportunity,” said head coach Zach Prince. “They’ve all played 12 games, we’ve played 10, so there’s six points out there that we didn’t have the chance to gain. So, it’s important for us to take that opportunity and capitalize on it, and when we capitalize of that then we’re exactly where we want to be.”