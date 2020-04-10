Sports Desk: Lobo Tavian Percy ready to get on the court again

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A foot injury put Lobos guard Tavian Percy on the shelf 23 games into last season. Percy is now cleared to return to the court. Percy expressed himself through social media.

“Just got cleared today,” said Percy. “All I can say is thank God. Ready to get on the court again.” The junior-to-be suffered the injury at a time when his minutes on the court were going up due to his performance.

Meanwhile, Lobo Head Coach Paul Weir continues recruiting, looking for talent that will not be a distraction off the court. The Lobos had their share of troubles last season. “We have some holes on our team that we’re trying to fix, not only on the court but off the court as well,” said Weir. “This past season we had some things kind of derail our journey and we want to make sure that that doesn’t happen again in the future. So, just trying to make sure we put the best team in place, not only the product that you get to see on the court but just make sure that the foundation underneath that is one we all can be proud of.”

The Rio Rancho Rams baseball field has been listed as one of the top ten amazing high school venues in the country. The Rams had their season cut short due to the coronavirus. The Rams started the season with a preseason ranking of 28th in the country by Street and Smith’s.

The number one ranked team in the state of New Mexico played only eight games before the season was shut down, finishing 5-2-1. The Rams had New Mexico opponents in three games, shutting them all out by a combined 34 runs to zero.

Thursday was supposed to be opening day for the Albuquerque Isotopes on the road in Las Vegas. All of baseball is delayed until the country can get a handle on the coronavirus. Isotopes General Manager John Traub sent out a message to fans, reminding them about the delay and encouraging them to stay at home.

Lastly, UFC 249 is off. Network executives encouraged the cancellation because of the coronavirus pandemic. The fight card was scheduled for April 18 on tribal land in California.