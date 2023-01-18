ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – During the Lobos win over San Jose State on Tuesday night, the big time players stepped up once again for UNM. Both Jaelen House and Jamal Mashburn Jr scored 20 points, while Morris Udeze recorded his 4th double-double in a row (7th of the season)

“I’m just going to the glass heavy, checking my man, just going to get the board,” said Udeze. “I feel like that’s the rebounds, points. I feel like my teammates are getting me involved well, coaches getting me involved.”

The game had a different feel for coach Pitino, as he was mic’d up for the FS1 broadcast. While he wasn’t thrilled with the idea, he says it could benefit the program in the long haul.

“I did not enjoy it,” he said. “It brought some spotlight to our program. I didn’t change the way that I coach at all. I re-watch some of them and you can tell some coaches that did and some coaches that didn’t and I wasn’t going to do that.”

In other news, John and Eric Dodson are looking to leave their mark on BKFC. The pair are coming into knuckle mania with a 1-0 record, but have loft goals for each other moving forward.

“I can keep on hitting people while I disappear and reappear every single chance I get, and you are actually going to see two champions in the BKFC,” John said. “With me being the 125 champion and him being the 145LBS champion.”

“Me and my brother definitely want to touch gold at the same time,” said Eric. “My brother wants to see if he can get the belt in one weight class, move up and get the belt in the next weight class, and I am looking to do the same thing. So, it will be a fun time honestly.”