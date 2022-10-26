ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lobo soccer team has already clinched a spot in the Mountain West tournament, but with a shot at the one seed and another conference title, the team is going to keep up the intensity during the regular season finale.

“We are not playing it safe, we want to win a conference championship and we can do that Thursday night,” coach Heather Dyche said. “So ,we are going to go for it and I know San Diego State will do that same, but its also very nice to know that this game determine our ability to play in the conference tournament, and I think that has been a pressure this year with hosting it. Like, the players really wanted to make sure that we played in it. So, I think that monkey is off of our back and we can go out and play free on Thursday night.”

In other news, it was announced on Wednesday that the UNM women’s basketball team will have two nationally televised games this season — aginst Air Force on CBS Sports Network and at UNLV on FS1. The team is excited to showcase what they are capable of, including former Cibola standout and Florida State transfer Amaya Brown.

“Yeah, I am just excited, excited to be here and to just play here in front of my friends and family,” Brown said. “So, just excited about that. Its just going to be the same old Amaya that they saw in high school, but I will just say that I am more experience, I am a fifth year and I learned a lot from being at the ACC and at Florida State. I feel really comfortable with them, we find each other really well, and we know what each player can do, so that’s exciting as well.”

Meanwhile the men’s team is showcasing a brand new front court this season. Transfers Morris Udeze and Josiah Allick are excited to come in and bring some energy to a team that desperately needed it.

“I think we have the chance to be a really elite for this team and just for anyone that comes and plays against us, because for one, none of us shy away from physicality and we are both mobile bigs that run the court,” said Allick.