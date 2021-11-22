Sports Desk: Lobo seniors say goodbye

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico football will honor its seniors in the final home game of the season on Friday. Fourteen of those seniors are saying goodbye for a second time after getting a super senior year due to COVID-19.

“Those guys come back and they decide that they’re all in, regardless of what I’ve told them, regardless of how many times I told them we don’t have enough talent,” says head coach Danny Gonzales. “They want to be a part of starting something that’s going to be really good in the future. So, they fought through. I’m very thankful for those guys, for what they given to the University of New Mexico, what they’ve done for this program.”

Kentucky graduate transfer, Terry Wilson, missed most of the season due to injury and can apply for a medical redshirt but coach Gonzales isn’t sure what the future holds for the quarterback. “Terry Wilson’s been through a lot of stuff as a football player. We’ll sit down at the end of next week and discuss what he wants to do as a football player. I don’t think Terry wants to play college football anymore, my guess would be,” Gonzales said.

In other college football news, the New Mexico Military Institute Broncos handled business by winning their conference championship game. The team maintained its’ No. 2 national ranking, making them one of four teams heading to the Division 1 junior college playoff. NMMI will host No. 3 Northwest Mississippi College on either December 4 or 5 in the first round of the playoffs at the Wool Bowl in Roswell.

On the other side of the bracket, No.1 Iowa Western Community College and No. 4 Snow College. The winners of those two games will advance to the NJCAA Division 1 Football National Championship to be played in Little Rock, Arkansas on December 17.

Meanwhile, UNM volleyball finished the regular season on a high note. Following dominating performances over Air Force and Fresno State, outside hitter, Uxue Guereca, was named Mountain West offensive player of the week. Guereca tallied 23 and 22 kills in back to back matches to go along with two double-doubles and a .452 hitting percentage.

The Lobos are hoping that momentum can carry over to the Mountain West tournament and that they still have more gas left in the tank. “I think there is this time of year where academics are catching up to you, physical health is catching up to you, and oh by the way we have a lot to do on the volleyball court, and it kind of feels like it compresses you a little bit,” said head coach Jon Newman. “I think there is this relaxed tone about hey, we just keep doing us, that’s it. There is no pressure on us, other than to continue to be us.”

The tournament begins on Wednesday and the Lobos are set to face off against UNLV.