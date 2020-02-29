Sports Desk: Lobo seniors Lyle and Manigault play final game

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A pair of Lobos will play their final game in front of the home crowd Saturday.

Lobo seniors JaQuan Lyle and Corey Manigault careers will end in a season that started with promise but was hit with frustration and adversity. Off the court, incidents led to suspensions which eventually affected the team on the court.

Despite the rough year, the players are thankful for the opportunity to play in New Mexico, especially Lyle who saw his Lobo start delayed an extra season due to an injury.

“When the injury happened I was real close and everyone really knew I was very depressed and I was just ready to hang them up,” said Lyle. “You know, what I am saying, and go back home and whatever happens happens, but coach Weir kept faith in me, kept believing in me and that made me want to keep fighting and I am here today.”

The Lobos will host Utah State in their regular-season finale Saturday.

Meanwhile, Mike Bradbury and his Lobo women’s basketball team will start to play in the Mountain West Tournament Sunday. The Lobos are a number nine seed and will face eight seed Nevada at 3 p.m. Sunday.

New Mexico State men’s basketball has something in common with the Dayton Flyers. The Aggie’s current win streak of 17 straight games is the best in college basketball.

They have 32 straight victories over WAC opponents after beating Grand Canyon on the road 67-53 Thursday night.

“You know there’s a lot to be playing for right now,” said NMSU head coach Chris Jans. “We want them to feel like they can’t lose.”

The Aggies are at Cal State Bakersfield Saturday.

Lobo football head coach Danny Gonzales is ready to hold his first spring football camp.

“We’ll let them know what we want, what our expectation is and by the end of spring ball hopefully we will have that somewhat established,” said Gonzales. “It takes about a year or two years to really establish how hard we are going to play and stuff, but we will set the foundation now through spring ball.”

Spring football starts Tuesday.

New Mexico and Brigham Young University resumed their baseball rivalry with a doubleheader Friday. The Lobos won the first game over the Cougars 4-0 and trailed 16-7 in the ninth of game two as of this posting.

Lastly, the Mountain West Indoor Track and Field Championships saw defending long jump champion and Lobo Tanner Battikha defend his title once again with a winning jump of 7.6 meters.